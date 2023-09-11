Tribunal: APC/Kabiru Gaya Lost To NNPP/Kawu Sumaila In Court

Senator Ibrahim Kabir Gaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost his legal battle to reclaim his mandate from the Kano South Senatorial District against the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila.

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano, dismissed the petition by Kabir Ibrahim Gaya, challenging the victory of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of NNPP for being grossly incompetent.

The Chairman of the 3 led justices, Justice R.O Odogu upheld the Election of the NNPP AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila on the ground that the Gaya’s petition failed to discharge the burden of proof against Kawu.

The Presiding Judges ruled that they found no merit in the petitioner and accordingly hereby dismissed his petition, ” and we similarly affirmed the declaration of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of NNPP as the winner and valid of the Kano South Senatorial District election, held on 25th Feb. 2023.

The Judges said the sum of N200,000 cost was awarded in favour of the Respondents against the Petitioner.