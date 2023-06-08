Tribunal: Anambra PDP Chair Denies Testifying Against Peter Obi

Anambra State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu has denied reports making the rounds on Social Media that he testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter rigged the Presidential election in the state.

According to a release signed by the Deputy Publicity Director for Atiku/Okowa, Mr Uloka Chibuike, the report is unfounded, adding that the report is an attempt to malign the Chairman.

“This is not only falsehood, wickedness, and devilishness, but also a deliberate attempt by a few innuendos to discredit and blackmail Chief Nwobu’s person.”

“We wish to state unequivocally and for the record that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not file a petition against the Labour Party, nor did the PDP name the Labour Party as a respondent in her suits at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court; rather, our petitions are against the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”

“Chief Ndubisi Nwobu was at the Tribunal on the 7th day of June 2023, as the 11th witness of HE, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to testify against INEC’s refusal to adhere to its own election guidelines, which state that polling unit results are to be electronically transmitted with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) directly and in real-time to the IREV portal”

“Chief Ndubisi Nwobu did not, by any means or disguise, state that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, ‘rigged’ the presidential election in Anambra State or anywhere else”

“The Tribunal went further to ask Chief Nwobu who won the election in Anambra State; he responded explicitly that the Labour Party won the presidential election in the state and that his party is not in court with the Labour Party but with INEC, having reneged on her own guidelines”

“While we call on unsuspecting members of the public to kindly disregard the fake news that Chief Ndubisi Nwobu accused Peter Obi of rigging the presidential elections in Anambra State, we also wish to warn online bloggers against patronizing stories with sensational headlines without proper investigations, as expected by journalists and all news merchants”

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, GCON, its presidential candidate, are determined to present all evidence against INEC and the All Progressives Congress Party to convince the Presidential Election Petition Court that the mandate willingly given to Atiku Abubakar by the majority of Nigerians was wrongly appropriated and that such matters must be addressed to retrieve the mandate from the APC”

“Those wishing to divert attention, frame and defame innocent individuals should desist or face the consequences of their actions,” he said.