Tribunal Affirms Mbah’s Election, Dismisses NYSC Forgery Petition

The Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday affirmed Governor Peter Mbah as the winner of the March 18 Enugu State governorship election. The tribunal, headed by Justice Kudirat Akano, dismissed the application filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Chijioke Edeoga challenging Mbah’s victory, claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

He also alleged over- voting in the Udenu, Nkanu East and Enugu East local government areas during the election. But the tribunal ruled that Mbah was duly elected as governor by the majority of lawful and valid votes cast in the election.

Ruling on the alleged certificate forgery, the three-man panel said the NYSC certificate was no requirement for contesting the election and that there was nowhere the certificate was attached to the documents Mbah submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the election.

The tribunal rejected the evidence by the Department of State Services (DSS), NYSC and others, saying they were not in compliance with paragraph 4, Sub-section 5D of the Evidence Act. The court also dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Chris Agu against Mbah’s election.

Just like Edeoga, Agu also alleged that Mbah submitted a forged NYSC certificate to INEC. He also alleged over- voting and bypassing of BVAS during the election. On the issue of the wrong computation of results of the LP in the Udenu LGA, the tribunal declared that the petitioners failed to prove the allegation and that the witnesses they brought gave the same report for different polling units and wards and wondered why their testimonies are the same even from different locations.

The tribunal further said that the witnesses called by the LP were not duly accredited agents by INEC which it said made their testimony invalid. The panel, based on the witnesses from the right agents in three polling units, which it said were accredited agents, deducted 51 votes from PDP votes and added the same to that of the LP, but held that the deduction was not enough to overturn Mbah’s election.

In the Amagu polling unit in Nkanu East Council, the tribunal cancelled the votes for all parties be- cause the witness, PW10 proved that he was there and was the right person. But in the remaining 11 polling units, the tribunal maintained that the witnesses didn’t sign the result sheets and so their witnesses were discontented for inability to prove that they were party agents. After resolving all the matter, the tribunal dismissed the petitions for lacking merit.