Tribunal Affirms Adeola As Elected Senator For Ogun West

The National Assembly Election Petition sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday, affirmed the victory of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the duly elected Senator for Ogun West Senatorial District in the last February 25 National Assembly election.

The Tribunal struck out the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate, Chief Dada Ganiu Adeleke, challenging the victory of Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 election.

But, Adeleke in his petition, marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 prayed to the Three-man panel, headed by Justice Kabir Gabo to declare Adeola’s victory null, void, and of no consequence.

In his judgement, Justice Gabo held that two witnesses called by the petitioner failed to give valid evidence to substantiate the allegations of the election not meeting the Electoral Act and constitutional requirements as well as manual voting procedure.

According to the Panel, the prayer of the petitioner that the victory of Senator Adeola be declared null, void, and of no consequence, could not stand or be granted due to its unmeritoriousness.

The Tribunal also awarded a N500,000 fine against the petitioner.