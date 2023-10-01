Tribunal Affirms Abiodun’s Victory, Says Adebutu, PDP’s Petition Incompetent, Defective

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday struck out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the March 18 election.

The Tribunal in a judgement which lasted for over 11 hours declared Abiodun as the duly elected governor of the state. The three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza in a unanimous decision held that Adebutu and PDP’s petition was “incompetent, defective, disjunctive and lack merits”.

PDP and Adebutu had dragged Abiodun and APC before the Tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/ GOV/03/2023 accused the INEC of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election. The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

But the judges held that the petitioners failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt, the allegations of non-compliance, over – voting, disenfranchisement of voters and corrupt practices during the polls.

Reading the judgment, Kunaza held that the petitioners failed to prove the fact of their case, saying “On the whole the petitioners have not successfully prove the allegation of non compliance with the electoral act and have not discharge the burden of prove”.

On disenfranchisement, the Tribunal held that there was no direct evidence to prove that the voters were disenfranchised.