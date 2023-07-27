Tribunal: Abba Appeal Interlocutory Injunction Against NNPP

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has filed an appeal against a Subpoena granted to a witness, Dr Aminu Idiris Harbau, to come and testified in the ongoing Governorship legal tussle by the Kano State Elections Tribunal, insisting that the Court had erred in it’s action.

The Governor filed an interlocutory appeal before the Court of Appeal, Kano Judicial Division, challenging the ruling of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on 13th July, 2023 in a petition between All Progressives Congress, (APC) against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 2 others.

In a notice of Appeal dated and filed at the Tribunal Secretariat before final onward transmission to the Court of Appeal, the Appellant, ( Abba Kabir Yusuf) is praying an order allowing the appeal and set aside the ruling of the Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi delivered on 14th by Akintan-Osadebay.

In six grounds of appeal formulated by counsel to the Appellant, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN argued that the learned judges of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal erred in law when they granted the application of the 1st Respondent, (APC) on leave to call a subpoenaed witness, Dr Aminu Idris Harbau against the clear provision of paragraph 4(5) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act, 2022

Abba Kabir Yusuf further alleged that the Judges of the Tribunal erred in law when they refused, failed and neglected to consider as required by law Appellant’s submission on the interpretation of a provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 in arriving at the decision, thereby denied Abba Kabir’s right of fair hearing.

According to the ground three of the Appellant, the Tribunal erred in law by granting the application of APC, to written deposition on oath of Dr Harbau, when, Petitioner/Respondent didn’t disclose any substantial or extreme circumstances in the application for alleged failing to the said deposition with the petition.

The Abba Kabir Yusuf also alleged that the Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay erred in law when they granted the application of APC when there was no prayer for an extension of time for the Tribunal to exercise its power in granting the application.

The Appellant similarly argued that the Tribunal erred in law when they refused to consider the provision of paragraph 17 of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act, 2023 with respect to other directions, which ought to be prayed for within 10 days, after the entering of appearances, but not later than 10 days, after the filing of the reply.

The Judges of the Governorship Election Tribunal erred in law to have issued a summon, pursuant to the letter of the 1st Respondent (APC) dated the 11th of July 2023 when the document that was issued as a subpoena was neither known to the three classifications of subpoena known to law.

The date for mention of the appeal at Kano Judicial Division is not yet fixed.

After the testimony of the PW32 Dr. Aminu Harbau, before Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal a counsel to the Respondents in an interview with Journalists expressed his satisfaction with the performances of APC’s witnesses.

He described the APC’s petition as dead on arrival, an academic exercise and a waste of time.

APC Called 32 witnesses, which include, 30 party agents during the poll, 1 Star Witness, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi and Supoened witness, Dr Aminu Idris Harbau, an Economics, Analyst and Senior lecturer in Sa,adatu Rimi College, Kano.

On their Parts, the three defendants, Namely: APC, Abba Kabir Yusuf and NNPP opened and closed their defence with a sole witness, Dr. Baffa Bichi, NNPP State Returning Agent.