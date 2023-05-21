New Telegraph

Tribe Of True Nobility Diminished By Balogun’s Death – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the late founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, as “noble in word and deed, an outstanding legal mind, and a doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking.” Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in a personal tribute to the late FCMB founder, who died Friday morning in London at the age of 89.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, following the death of Otunba Balogun, “The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one.” The Vice President’s statement read:“The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one! “Olori Omo Oba Subomi Balogun, noble in word and deed, outstanding legal mind, doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking, deep, wise, forthright, kind to all, and God-fearing.

“Remembered with much affection, respect and admiration, we pray that the Lord will comfort aunty (Olori), our dear brothers and the entire family in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

