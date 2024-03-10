Triangle Media Int’l Award Second Edition To Hold In London

…Outstanding Nigerians to receive Face of Africa Leadership Award

Triangle Media International Award, a prestigious event aimed at celebrating individuals and corporate organizations from Nigeria and Africa who have excelled in both public and private endeavours, is set to take place in May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by Otunba Femi Salako, the Publisher of Triangle Media, who emphasized the significance of recognizing outstanding achievements within the African community.

The forthcoming event promises to be a grand affair, serving as a platform to honour those who have made remarkable contributions to various sectors, ranging from Governance, business and entrepreneurship to arts and culture, education, healthcare, technology, and more.

“It represents an opportunity to showcase the diverse talents and accomplishments emanating from Nigeria and the broader African continent.

Speaking about the awards ceremony, Otunba Femi Salako stated, “The Triangle Media International Award is not just a ceremony; it is a celebration of excellence and innovation. It is our chance to shine a spotlight on the outstanding individuals and organizations whose hard work and dedication have positively impacted their communities and industries.”

The awards will be presented across different categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of achievements within Africa. From visionary leadership and corporate social responsibility to innovation and creative arts, each accolade aims to highlight exemplary performances and inspire others to strive for greatness.

The Lecture at the event will focus on “Addressing Economic Challenges In Nigeria; Strategies for Sustainable Growth and Development” and “The Challenges of Insecurity in Nigeria” will be delivered by Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola and Dr Nathaniel Oyinloye.

The keynote address will be delivered, by Dr Kingsley Kuku, a former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Triangle Media International Award according to the organisers, is poised to be a memorable occasion that honours the achievements of individuals and corporate entities while promoting a sense of pride and unity within the African community.