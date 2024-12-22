Triangle Magazine Set for UK Tour, 2025 Awards

Share

Triangle International Magazine, a leading voice in journalism is set for its highly anticipated UK tour, scheduled for 2025.

The highlight of the tour will be the prestigious 2025 Awards Ceremony, set to take place in April in the vibrant city of London.

The event promises to be a grand celebration, honoring exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields. Among the honorees is Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who will be recognized for his leadership and impact.

According to the CEO, Otunba Femi Salako, the awards ceremony is expected to attract a host of notable personalities, business leaders, and influencers from across the globe, reflecting the magazine’s commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering international collaboration.

Triangle International Magazine has built a reputation for its dedication to recognizing trailblazers and inspiring individuals who shape society. The UK tour and awards ceremony aim to strengthen its global presence while continuing its tradition of honoring excellence.

Further details about the event, including the venue and other honorees, will be announced in the coming months. The magazine invites the public and stakeholders to join in this celebration of achievement and leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"