Triangle Int’l Magazine Announces Date For Third Edition Lecture, Awards

The publisher of Triangle International Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, has announced the date and venue for the third edition of the Triangle International Lecture and Awards,

New Telegraph reports that the magazine is a prestigious event celebrating African heritage.

The event will take place on April 26, 2025, at RHB 300 Hall, Goldsmiths, University of London, located at Lewisham Way, New Cross, London, SE14 6NW.

Renowned international scholars are scheduled to deliver thought-provoking lectures at the event, which promises to spotlight the richness of African culture and its global impact.

The Triangle International Lecture and Awards continue to serve as a platform for intellectual discourse and recognition of excellence in promoting African heritage.

