Trial Over Maradona’s Death Begins In Argentina

Argentina will begin a trial this week into the medical team of late soccer icon Diego Maradona over homicide by negligence, a case that has charged up emotions in the country where the World Cup winner still commands almost God-like reverence.

The trial, expected to last for months, starts on Tuesday, over four years after Maradona’s death in November 2020 from heart failure at age 60 after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

His medical team generally rejects the charges. A court in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, will listen to nearly 120 testimonies.

The defendants are charged with “simple homicide with eventual intent” in the treat mment of the former Boca Jumniors and Napoli player.

Maradona’s death rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame after the icon’s yearslong battle with addiction and ill health.

