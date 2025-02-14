Spain’s Ex-Football Chief Trial Over Forced Kiss Ends

Share

The trial of Spain’s former football chief, Luis Rubiales over the forced kiss he gave star forward, Jenni Hermoso wrapped up on Friday, with a verdict expected in several weeks.

New Telegraph recalls that Rubiales is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso in 2023 following Spain’s triumph at the women’s World Cup in Australia, as well as coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to downplay the incident afterwards.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sports.

However, Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales, 47, denies wrongdoing and argues it was consensual.

“With this, believe it or not, we are done,” judge Jose Manuel Fernandez-Prieto told the court in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid after Rubiales and the three other accused declined their right to make a final statement.

Prosecutors are seeking two-and-a-half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault and 18 months for the coercion of Hermoso.

