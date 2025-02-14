Trial Of Man Who Burnt Wife, Brother-In-Law To Death Adjourned To Feb 27

Share

A Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), has reserved judgment until Feb 27 in the case of a 50-year-old man, Benjamin Ogudoro, who allegedly burnt his wife and brother-in-law to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment, which was slated for Feb. 13, before Justice Sherifat Sonaike, could not be read for undisclosed reasons.

Sonaike, thereafter, adjourned the judgment until Feb.27. Ogundoro was arraigned on Dec. 7, 2022 by the Lagos State Government on a fourcount bordering on murder.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant killed his wife, Chinyere, who had just returned from Scotland and her brother, Ifeanyi, by setting them ablaze.

The prosecution said the incident happened on April 1, 2022, about 3.30 a.m, at House 5, Zone 7, Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule Ado in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

The state alleged that the defendant poured petrol on the bodies of his wife, his brother-in-law, the mattress and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

