Trial of Engineer accused of N40m fraud stalled

The trial of Engineer Adeleke Adebesin and his company, Kings Intercontinental Properties Nigeria Limited, over allegations of N40 million fraud has been adjourned owing to a change in legal representation for the defendants.

The defendants are facing trial before Justice Akintoye Aluko of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on charges of conspiracy, fraud, and issuing dishonoured cheques.

The allegations include inducing a Lagos businessman, Taiye Fajana, Chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, to part with N40 million under false pretences related to a property transaction.

Adebesin and his company were initially arraigned before Justice Abimbola Awogboro earlier this year.

Following Justice Awogboro’s transfer, Justice Aluko assumed responsibility for the case.

The trial centers on accusations that Adebesin and his company, along with another individual, James Oladimeji Ogunsango, who is said to be at large, fraudulently obtained N40 million from Fajana in 2019.

The prosecution alleged that Adebesin falsely claimed ownership of a parcel of land located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which he offered for sale.

To partially refund the sum, Adebesin reportedly issued two cheques amounting to N40 million in 2019 and 2020, both of which were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

While the proceeding lasted, the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), through its counsel, Sylvester Azubuike, announced the prosecution’s readiness to proceed.

However, Adebesin’s lawyer, O.N. Onuoha, informed the court that his client had decided to change legal counsel.

He A an adjournment to allow for the formal withdrawal of his representation.

Incoming defence counsel, Mr Oke Prosper Ojakovo, confirmed his appearance for the defendant but did not oppose the adjournment request.

Justice Aluko granted the request, adjourning the trial to March 24, 2025.

According to the charges, Adebesin’s actions violated several provisions of Nigerian law, including Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006 and Section 1(a)(i) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act of 2004.

The charges allege that Adebesin, his company, and Ogunsango conspired to defraud Twins Faja Nigeria Limited of N40 million by misrepresenting the availability of the Lekki-Epe property for sale.

Furthermore, the issuance of two dishonoured cheques dated October 30, 2019, and February 5, 2020, for N20 million each is central to the case.

The prosecution asserts that these acts were carried out with intent to defraud and represent clear violations of Nigerian fraud and dishonoured cheque laws.

