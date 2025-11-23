Trial Flawed, Agitation, His Constitutional Right – Chekwas Okorie

Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has expressed sadness over the trial, conviction and sentencing of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life jail by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court.

Okorie, currently the Convener/ National Chairman, Igbo Agenda Dialogue, IAD, stated that the trial of Kanu was flawed even as right of agitation was his fundamental right. The former National Chairman of APGA called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his presidential powers to grant Kanu pardon and not allow the matter to get to Appeal Court.

“I feel sad that after all the legal rigmarole in the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it has ended up in his being sentenced to a life imprisonment.

“I had severally maintained that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation for the self-determination of the Igbo people by exiting Nigeria was not only political but within his fundamental right of freedom of expression.

“I advised Nigerian governments that the legal process would not resolve this matter. It can be said that Nnamdi Kanu’s crusade is an offshoot of Chief Ralph Uwazurike’s MASSOB.