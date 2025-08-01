TRG Calls For Return To Regionalism, Parliamentary System Of Govt For Nigeria

In its quest to have a Nigeria that will serve the best interests of everyone, a non-governmental organisation, The Rebirth Group (TRG), has again called for the restructuring of the country.

The group made this during the two-day Symposium held at Predia Hotel, Ebeato, Enugu, Enugu State, on July 30 and 31, 2025. The focal point of TRG’s advocacy is to return the country to regionalism and the parliamentary system of government.

According to a release signed by Jare Ajayi and made available to Saturday Telegraph, participants at the Symposium were representatives of various ethnic communities in Nigeria.

The Enugu symposium was the third in the series. The first took place in Ibadan in May 2024, while the second took place in Kaduna in November 2024.

Former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, who chaired the meeting on Thursday, stated that Nigeria can be described as a family. Family members do quarrel.

But even when they quarrel, that does not stop them from being a family. For that reason, we must find a way of addressing issues that crop up in a manner that would make us stronger and more united, he submitted.

A communique issued after the symposium prescribed the creation of eight regions for Nigeria and returning the country to the parliamentary system. The communique was signed by Comrade Jare Ajayi, Mr. D. I. Y. Nweze and Mr. Olaolu Agbogunloko.

The communique quoted the symposiasts as electing for a regional system that vests self-determination in the indigenous people of a given area without necessarily compromising the national spirit of the country. Devolution of power, state police, fiscal federalism, etc., are components of the restructuring and regionalism that were recommended.

Other aspects of the communique are as follows: For Nigeria to be sustainable as a nation, it must be restructured without further delay and the country would be better served if it goes regional. Eight regions were recommended for the nation.

In view of the cost implications of running a presidential system and its tendency to encourage corruption, the Symposium is advocating a return to the Parliamentary System of Government as was done before independence and in the First Republic.

The fears in certain quarters that restructuring Nigeria into Regions will lead to the abrogation of the states that we have presently were allayed by the participants.

“The states would be part of the federating units to make the country known as the United Regions of Nigeria (URN) or any other nomenclature that we find convenient. Each Region is to have its own Constitution and be autonomous. This is to ensure that they are in a proper position to operationalise self-determination.

The restructuring must be such that the community, state and local government from where certain resources come should have 70 per cent of the proceeds of the resources, while 30 per cent goes to the centre”.

Participants suggested the setting up of a Restructuring or Rebirth Commission to address the wounds inflicted on various nationalities in Nigeria with a view to genuinely healing them. It can be called a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission.

They also made a case for women, people with disabilities and youths to be encouraged and be given more opportunities for greater participation in the affairs of the State, Region or Local Government to which they belong.

It was resolved that specific roles be constitutionally assigned to Traditional Rulers in the regions of the country, if they so desire, so as to encourage them to take a more active part in the affairs of their people and of the nation.