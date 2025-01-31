Trevor Ward unveils his favourite spots in Turkey, Nigeria, Zanzibar

Share

Tr e v o r Ward is the Man- aging Direc- tor, W Hospi- tality Group, a leading global h o s p i t a l i t y consortium o p e r a t i n g out of Nige- ria. Ward’s in depth insight on Nigerian and African h o s p i t a l i t y market is acknowledged globally, a posi- tion that is further confirmed by his year- ly Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa, a seminal and insightful report that has become like the Holy Grail in the hospitality business.

Widely travelled, ward lists a number of his favourite hospitality and destination spots across the world, with destinations in Turkey, Zanzibar and Nigeria taking leading spots. “Oh, that old question! I’ve been incred- ibly fortunate to have travelled the world, visited almost 100 countries on all six conti- nents (yes, six, I’ve yet to visit Antarctica!). So for me these days “there’s no place like home.” “So here goes: I love exploring my other adopted country, Turkey, there are so many beautiful destinations, we recently discov- ered Gökçeada, an island in the northern Aegean, a lovely mix of Greek and Turkish life, so that’s number one (for now).

In Africa, my favourite resort destina- tion is Zanzibar, another island, I’ve stayed several times at the Shooting Star Boutique Hotel in Kiwengwa, superb views, food, lovely. In Nigeria, at the risk of upsetting my friends who are owners and general man- agers of other hotels (honestly, I love you too!) my favourite city hotel is the Abuja Continental Hotel, and my favourite resort is the Jara Beach Resort in Eleko, Lekki. *Culled: Hospitality Insider

