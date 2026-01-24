Trevor Noah Set To Host 2026 Grammys For A Record 6th Straight Time

Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the Grammy Awards for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year, further cementing his place in the show’s modern history. The 2026 Grammyswill take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking another high-profile night for the comedian and television personality.

With this appearance, Noah becomes the first host to lead the Grammys for six straight years since legendary crooner Andy Williams, who fronted the first seven live telecasts from 1971 to 1977.

However, unlike Williams, Noah will not attempt to extend his streak further. Grammy executive producer Ben Winston confirmed that the upcoming ceremony will be Noah’s final outing as host. “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” Winston said in a statement.

“He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.” While Noah’s run is historic, he is not the only figure to have hosted the Grammys six times.

Singer songwriter John Denver previously held hosting duties in non-consecutive years, from 1978 to 1979 and again between 1982 and 1985. The 2026 ceremony will also mark the end of an era for the Grammys’ broadcast home. It will be the final year the awards air on CBS, concluding a relationship that dates back to 1973.

Beginning in 2027, the Recording Academy will move the show to ABC, with streaming options on Hulu and Disney+, following a major new global deal announced in October 2024. Beyond hosting, Noah will also serve as an executive producer for the 2026 Grammys, alongside Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins.

He is also a nominee at this year’s awards, earning a nod for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Into the Uncut Grass. This marks his fourth Grammy nomination and his third consecutive year in contention, following earlier nominations for Best Comedy.