Tres Bien Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In S’south Event Industry

In an inspiring milestone for the Nigerian events industry, Tres Bien Events, the trailblazing event management company that helped define the very concept of professional event planning in the South-South region, proudly marks 20 years of creative innovation, impact, and legacy.

Founded at a time when the idea of an “event planner” was virtually unknown in this part of the country, Tres Bien Events charted a bold and visionary path. From intimate gatherings to large-scale experiences, the company has consistently delivered excellence — setting standards and raising the bar across Nigeria’s dynamic events landscape.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the company’s founder and CEO, Izobe Spiff launched her debut book titled “The Octopus” a compelling collection of lessons, experiences, and strategies drawn from her two-decade journey of building a brand, managing pressure, nurturing client dreams, and staying relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

“The timing of this book couldn’t be more perfect,” said the CEO. “After 20 years of wins, reinventions, and growth, The Octopus is my personal way of giving back — sharing the truths, challenges, and strength it takes to wear many hats and still deliver with heart.”

The book title metaphorically reflects the role of the modern event planner — constantly stretching, adapting, multitasking, and creating magic even in chaos, just like an octopus. It is both a memoir and a manual for entrepreneurs, creatives, and dreamers across industries.

This double celebration — of the company’s enduring legacy and the birth of this powerful literary contribution — speaks to the spirit of leadership, resilience, and inspiration that Tres Bien Events has championed for 20 years and counting.