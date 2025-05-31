Trendupp Awards Returns For An Explosive Fifth Edition

Share

Trendupp Africa, the pioneering platform empowering creatives across the continent, is proud to announce the launch of the fifth edition of Trendupp Awards, Africa’s first and most prestigious award platform dedicated to honouring content creators, influencers, and brands shaping the digital space.

This year’s milestone edition celebrates five years of setting the standard for excellence in digital creativity, storytelling, and cultural impact.

Since 2021, Trendupp Awards has grown from a bold idea into a Pan-African movement, spotlighting the extraordinary talents, who use social media as a force for influence, innovation, and change.

“When we launched Trendupp Awards, our mission was simple: to give content creators and influencers their well-deserved recognition.

“Today, we’ve grown from celebrating talent in Nigeria to fast becoming the benchmark for digital influence across Africa. That’s something we’re deeply proud of,” said Tiwalola “TjDotts” Olanubi, Founder/CEO, Trendupp Africa.

Last year marked a pivotal moment as the awards went continental, honouring creators beyond Nigeria’s borders and crowning Endurance Grand (@endurancegrand) from Ghana as the first-ever Force of Influence (International). This year, the vision expands even further.

“The fifth edition is a true milestone. From planning to production, we’re raising the bar to deliver an experience that reflects the creative excellence of the creator community.

Nominations for Trendupp Awards 2025 are now open! Creators, fans, followers, and brands across Africa are invited to nominate themselves for standout creators, influencers, and digital changemakers across 17 dynamic categories, including: Force of TikTok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of X (Formerly Twitter) among others.

