Trendupp Awards 2025: Veekee James, Folagade Banks, others lead nomination

In what is now the most anticipated moment in Africa’s digital calendar, Trendupp Africa, organisers of the continent’s first and pioneering award platform for influencers and content creators, has officially unveiled the nominees for the fifth edition of Trendupp Awards.

Now recognised as a Pan-African platform, Trendupp Awards celebrate and honour influencers, content creators and brands whose audacious, consistent, and creative use of social media continue to shape culture and drive conversations across the continent.

This year’s edition themed; “Still Explosive,” will honour 17 outstanding winners selected from a pool of 104 exceptional nominees spanning diverse platforms, niches, and countries.

Leading the 2025 edition with two nominations is Nigeria Fashion Designer, Veekee James, who bagged nomination in the Force of Influence and Force of Virality categories; content creator, Folagade Banks, better known as ‘Mama Deola’ clinched nominations in the Force of Comedy Skit and Force of Online Sensation category.

Other nominees include Bimbo Ademoye, Kiekie, Aproko Doctor, Peller, Pamilerin Adegoke, Nancy Isime, and Tunde Onakoya.

Speaking on the caliber of this year’s shortlist, Sam Onyemelukwe, a member of the 2025 Judging Council and Senior VP, Global Business Development at TRACE, said: “The quality of nominees this year is genuinely remarkable. Every creator and brand on the list embodies the pillars of influence. We are here to celebrate creativity, consistency, and engagement.

“As a juror, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and originality these nominees bring to their craft. While only one winner will be named per category, being nominated already signals that your voice matters, your work is valued, and your impact is real. I’m excited to see the very best take the stage because every nominee has already earned that spotlight.”

This year, Trendupp Awards received over 340,000 public nominations across 17 award categories. Following the nomination phase, six finalists have been shortlisted in each category with the exception of the Emerging Force category, which features eight nominees and stands as the only voting category in the awards.

