Trendupp Awards 2025: Peller, Veekee James, Others Emerge Winners

The fifth edition of the prestigious Trendupp Awards, Africa’s first and foremost awards platform for influencers and content creators, held recently with an unforgettable night of glamour, recognition, and pure creative energy at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, themed “Still Explosive,” lived up to its name, celebrating the audacious talents shaping Africa’s digital space.

The night’s highest honour, the Force of Influence – Nigeria (the influencer / content creator who has commanded the highest impact in the Nigerian social media space between March 2024 and March 2025) was triumphantly awarded to the phenomenal VeeKee James, solidifying her undeniable reign in the last one year.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his appreciation to the nominees, winners, and the creator’s community: “Tonight is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication within Africa’s creator economy. We thank all nominees and winners for their grit, audacity & most importantly consistent hard work which has helped push boundaries across the continent and beyond,” Olanubi said.

Other winners of the night include Bankole Samuel (Emerging Force), Folagade Banks (The Force of Comedy Skits), Opeyemi Famakin (Force of Food Content), Tomike Adeoye (Force of Instagram), Peller and Jarvin (The Force of Virality) among others.