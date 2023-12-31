Trends That’ll Continue in 2024

The year 2023 saw a few beauty routines and innovations come alive and most of them will continue in the New Year, 2024. The first is permanent eyebrow tattoos: The eyebrow may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in facial appearance. One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to give attention to the eye-brows. The face feels naked without the eyebrows. This is why many makeup artists take time in getting the brows right before any other part.

There are days one does not feel like wearing a full make up but if your eyebrows are well groomed and well shaped, your face will not wear the dull look. This is one of the reasons many ladies are going for a permanent eyebrow tattoos. Applying makeup daily is time consuming. Having a permanent eyebrows shaves off a good number of minutes spent in getting the make up done. It is also cost effective.

Permanent eyebrows prevents poor application:

For those that aren’t confident a t applying m a k e u p because of poor eyesight or lack of artistic skills, you will have no need to worry. Being in the hands of an expert, you will be sure to have the best possible shape and colour for you individuality.

No need of worrying about smudging the eyebrows:

Maintaining perfect eyebrows in hot weather is one of the hardest things to handle. The moment you sweat, the first part that smudges on the face is the brows. You dont just risk the eyebrows running down the face, it can also accidentally smudge up to the hairline. With permanent eyebrows, you will never have to worry about showing the world your naked face. These and a few other reasons is why 2024 will see many women take the bold step of getting an eyebrow tattooed permanently.

Organic skin products for Glowing skin:

Every lady wants a skin that is free from blemish, spots and glows with youthful looks. This is why many organic cream companies are still waxing strong, even with the untstable econony. The insatiable love for Organic skin care products will continue in 2024.

Luxury/ Premium human hair wigs:

Since wigs with perfect frontal found its way into the haircare industry, women’s attention has not wavered in getting the perfect hair they craved all their lives. Though many are accepting their natural hair, working towards growing them to be healthy, human hair wigs are still very important. They present the best way to switch one’s style. With wigs, it’s easy to transform from an African woman into a Beyonce overnight.