“Trends of Identity”, a thought-provoking exhibition by a contemporary Nigerian artist and the creative force behind Dwebartist Art Gallery, Ifebunmi Emmanuel Anaiye, explores the human identity, our culture, and how we see ourselves, as well as how we want the world to see us.

The exhibition, presented by Dwebartist Art Gallery, and held recently at Oluwole Omofemi Studio, 26, Bashorun Apampa Street, Jericho Reservation, Ibadan, Oyo State, reflects on the collective and individual experiences that define who we are, challenging the narratives that shape our perception of self in a modern and globalized society. Through bold textures, vibrant colors, and powerful symbolism, the exhibition draws attention to the ever-changing relationship between identity and culture. It captures the rhythm of self-discovery in an era where tradition meets transformation.

The title “Trends of Identity” captures the constant evolution of how people express themselves through culture, fashion, hairstyles, and heritage. It celebrates the African spirit and redefines the idea of what it means to belong. “For us as a people, the exhibition is a mirror — encouraging self-reflection on our origins, our place in society, and how our individuality contributes to the larger human story,” the Gallery noted, adding that in a world obsessed with trends, “Trends of Identity reminds us that our roots are not outdated — they are timeless and powerful.” The exhibition featured 16 original artworks, each reflecting different aspects of identity within the African and global experience.

The collection includes: Portraits of women with Afros — symbols of natural pride and beauty; Rubber-thread hairstyles — representing African resilience and creativity; Tribal marks — signifying heritage, history, and belonging; 18th-century-inspired clothing — merging historical identity with modern reinterpretation; and Men and women with dreadlocks — a universal symbol of spirituality and rebellion. Each painting forms a dialogue about identity — how it is shaped, preserved, and expressed through culture and personal experience.

Anaiye is a contemporary Nigerian artist and the creative force behind Dwebartist Art Gallery. His practice centers around a unique visual style he calls Semblance Realism — a technique that combines drips, abstract gestures, scribbles, and textural depth to reveal hidden emotions and evolving human forms. Anaiye’s works explore themes of identity, chaos, transformation, and cultural continuity.

He has showcased his art in both *Nigeria and the United States, and his collaborations extend to organizations such as Slum2School, Chess in Slums, Dream Catchers Academy, Edusko, and Dulux. “Trends of Identity” marks his first major solo exhibition, and the response was overwhelming — with over 85% of the works sold, affirming how deeply the audience connected with the themes of identity and transformation. In his Statement on the exhibition, Anaiye stated: “My art is rooted in the philosophy of Semblance Realism — a visual language that emerges from chaos into transformation.

Through layers of scribbles, splashes, and textures, I express the balance between destruction and creation, or der and disorder, fragility and strength. My process reveals how identity itself is formed, not from perfection, but from chaos, from the fragments that make us whole. “I believe that transformation begins where clarity ends. Every line, every crack, every splash in my work is a reflection of humanity’s evolving self — constantly reconstructing, rediscovering, and redefining what it means to be.” For Dwebartist Art Gallery, “Trends of Identity” stands as “a celebration of self-awareness and cultural pride. The exhibition invites viewers to reconnect with their roots and to question how they define their individuality in today’s world.

Each painting tells a story — one that bridges the past and the present, the traditional and the contemporary. “The gallery remains committed to supporting artistic voices that reflect on human experience, diversity, and transformation through bold experimentation and visual storytelling.” What distinguishes “Trends of Identity” is its fusion of narrative, texture, and emotional depth.

Using the Semblance Realism technique, layered with real materials such as ropes, sacs, and 3D surfaces. Ifebunmi transforms each canvas into a tactile experience that transcends traditional painting. Visitors found themselves emotionally connected to the works, relating to the cultural elements, hairstyles, and expressions that represent their own stories. The exhibition became more than an art show; it became a space of self-recognition and cultural dialogue.

Following the success of “Trends of Identity”, Anaiye continues to push the boundaries of his artistic practice. He is preparing for the upcoming Canada Art Battle, an international platform celebrating live painting and creativity. Beyond exhibitions, he remains active in community-based art projects.

His team at Dwebartist Art Gallery recently collaborated with Slum2School in Saga, where they transformed an entire school building with African motifs, turning public spaces into cultural experiences that inspire pride, learning, and creativity. As he continues his journey, Anaiye remains devoted to creating art that speaks to us all, as individuals, as communities, and as a collective human story.