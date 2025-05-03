Trending Neckpiece, Inspired By Ghana

Share

Elaborate choker neck piece is one of the Trending costume jewelleries in the entertainment circle around the world.

It is interesting to note that this design was first inspired by Ghanaian jewelry designer, Aphia Sakyi and made popular by American music star, Janet Jackson.

In 2018, the mega star posted her first intagram video that saw a humorous spoof version of her auditions for the ‘Made For Now’ video. Janet Jackson played the role of a queen that approves the talents before her.

The short video clip sees the queen (Janet Jackson) styled in beautiful neck, head and hand jewelry. What stood out the most was a neck piece by Ghana’s Award winning Jewelry designer, Aphia Sakyi. This said necklace is titled ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ taken from her Summer/Harmattan 2018 collection ’50 Shades Of print’ at Accra Fashion Week 2018 in October.

Presently, the jewelry design has been replicated many times with other precious metals and stones like beads, pearls, silver and gold.

