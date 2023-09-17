New Telegraph

September 17, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Trend With Nose Cuffs

We have seen cufflinks for the shirts, broach for the collar, now nose cuffs are the vogue jewellery accessories for ladies and some men, who love to beautify their noses.

The unique quality about nose cuffs is that, you do not have to pierce your nose to wear them. So, if you are among the fancy style lovers, who love to wear nose rings but chicken at heart to bear the pain of piercing, then nose cuff is meant for you.

Many have connected the Nose cuff accessory to fashion, marriage, wealth and more. They are also mostly sought after for costume parties or grand entertainment night out.

