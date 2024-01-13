Trench Coat: Stylish Work Wear for Harsh Weather

Atrench coat is one of the items that most style enthusiast have in their wardrobes, it’s a staple piece that can be worn for any occasion if well accessorized and it doesn’t go out of style. However, wearing a trench coat can be boring, that’s why you should try and refresh your outfits when you are heading out in this transitional weather and get to know how to wear a trench coat in different ways.

The key to master your look while wearing a trench coat is by picking the perfect layer of clothes beneath it. A great way to wear a statement trench coat is to let it be the main focus of your outfit, go for a trench coat that has some colour blocking, buckle it up to the top, and make sure to wear statement shoes to finish off your look Some trench coats are lightweight, rainproof and hard-wearing; all things that make a trench coat the perfect outerwear for days when you are not sure exactly where you’ll end up.

Because the trench coat is a bit shorter, it looks great with casual layers underneath, like a hoodie and T-shirt. Because the trench coat still has that little bit of smartness, you can afford to go even more relaxed with everything else, but still look refined. Trench coat is a great outfit that can work for so many different occasions, it’s professional enough for work, but cute and stylish enough for a Saturday or Sunday brunch, they are comfy, and they’re super lightweight, so you’ll wear them through all-weather if you wish.

TIPS

One of the best ways to wear a trench coat is to go for some colours. Trench coats don’t only come in that basic beige colour, don’t be afraid to try out a new colour such as pastels, burgundy or yellow.

The fit is crucial when it comes to wearing a trench coat, make sure the shoulders are not too wide, and the sleeves are not too long

The trench coat ensures the perfect level of smartness and comfort for any situation.

You can wear an oversized trench coat, just make sure to wear tight layers under it and give yourself some height with a pair of heels.

Make sure the jeans and shirt underneath your trench coat are fitted.

Ensure the trench coat’s fabric looks sophisticated so you can pull off the look perfectly.

Make sure to wear a trench coat by tying the trench coat’s belt in the back. It will be a perfect street style trench coat.