TREM@44: Nigeria Can Be Good – Bishop Okonkwo

…Tasks politicians on good governance

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has said that Nigeria can be good despite the current national challenges.

This was as he said there are enormous resources in the county that if harnessed and prudently managed, will make every citizen and resident of the country have a better living condition.

He spoke on Sunday during the 44th-anniversary service of the ministry at TREM International Headquarters, Anthony-Oke, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.

He decried the level of corruption by some public officials and politicians, adding that even if only half of the resources available to political officeholders were well utilized, Nigeria would have become a cynosure in the eyes of the international community.

He added that the country would have had fantastic infrastructural and human capital development such that the citizens would be very happy residing and using their skills in the country and would not have had any reason to ‘Japa’ or travel abroad in search of the Golden Fleece.

He decried the level of misplaced priorities, wasteful spending, and decayed health, educational, social and economic infrastructure in the country.

The bishop advocated for a ban on the children of political office holders schooling abroad and for the political officers travelling abroad for medical treatment.

He said when that is done, government officials will be more concerned with the infrastructural development of public institutions.

He urged Nigerians not to be deceived by politicians or place their trust in them but that they should trust in God whose help is handy.

Okonkwo said: “Do you know there are some wines now that cost over N5 million? The world has gone crazy. Wine costs over N5 million! I was watching one man one day.

He was bringing wine to one politician and he said, ‘You see this one, this is special.’ And he began to unwrap it. Even before it got to the real wine, the packaging alone was something else.

“This world has gone crazy! How can you just spend such money on wine? These people you are looking for their protection and help cannot help you. The arms of flesh will fail you and it is failing every day.

“Do you know that this country can be better than it is? I mean better than it is if politicians can be sincere and honest. Let me play the devil’s advocate: Let them just steal one quarter and spend the three quarters to develop their states, or jurisdiction or they use even half to develop their areas.

“I went to Enugu not long ago and I travelled to Ibadan. I looked at the cities, you see connecting roads well-constructed. I said, ‘Ahhh where did they get the money from?” It shows that some of the previous governments took the money.

“Nigeria can be good. Our people do not need to ‘japa.’ They do not need to. Everybody can be satisfied in this country and everybody will be happy, driving the cars of their choice. They go to car marts and buy new cars with their money and not beg anyone like it happens abroad.

“Are these people who have failed the country that you will entrust your hope to? And you allow them to use politics to divide you? Do not be foolish! Have you not seen that they do not disagree? Have you ever seen politicians disagree?

“Forget what you read in papers where they abuse themselves. When they get to where they get to, they will be clicking wine glasses and when it is time for politics, they will knock your head and knock the other person’s head: You are Igbo, you are Hausa, you are Yoruba, you are Fulani, you are Itsekiri, you are Urhobo, you are south-south. And you begin to fight yourselves and they go back to their palatial bases.

“I do not know whether something is taking out of our brains. How many of their children are going to schools in Nigeria? How many? Look at your schools, in a university, people are sitting on the floor. I remember when my younger brother was in medical school at the University of Lagos, I used to visit him. The schools were schools then.

“We will go to their restaurants, they will be very clean and have delicious and satisfying food. Their hostels were befitting, but not anymore. Students are on the floor! Children are on the floor, with no roof. And there is a governor on the seat there. It does not matter to them. Why does it not matter? His children will not go there.

“I have said that we are not serious in this country. The day we are serious, I will know. You ask what we should do. Let us just do little things: Let it be a rule that once one gets political office, none of his children will travel abroad to study and that they will not go to any hospital abroad for treatment until their tenures are over, Then we will fix our system. But today, God help you.

‘If God does not help you, you go to hospitals, some of them are death traps. You do not even know the person who is injecting you whether he is trained or not, whether he is using the right injection or not and whether he is injecting the right place or not. You are not even sure.”

The cleric urged the congregation to always have implicit faith in God who is able to help them in times of need, assuring them of God’s ever-present help, adding that they will not fail in 2025 and that it is their ‘Year of rest.’

“2025, five times five, five is grace. How can you fail? Expect the help of heaven. Expect the help of heaven. Expect help from heaven. Even where there is no way, there will be a way for you. Grace will make a way for you.

“The arms of flesh will fail you. But God’s grace will not. What is the grace we are talking about? It is total, absolute and irrevocable trust in God without plan B that God will do it.

“You may ask how he will do it. I do not know but He will do it. That is how it is. When you see it in the book (Bible), believe it. Once you see it there, that is your victory and reality.”

