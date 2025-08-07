TREM Presiding Bishop, Okonwo’s 500 Free Cataract Surgeries Restore Sight, Rekindle Hope

As The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) celebrates the 80th birthday of its founder and Presiding Bishop, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, the church has embarked on an impactful initiative— performing 500 free cataract surgeries. The outreach, which includes comprehensive screening and free reading glasses, is not just a celebration but a manifestation of Bishop Okonkwo’s enduring legacy of service, compassion, and social responsibility.

The initiative, coordinated in partnership with Eye Foundation Hospital, began with a two-day screening exercise at TREM headquarters in Lagos. Beneficiaries from all walks of life, regardless of religion or background, trooped in for eye assessments that determine eligibility for the life-changing cataract surgery.

“We are using the Bishop’s birthday celebration as a platform to touch lives,” said Pastor Tony Samson, Zonal Pastor of TREM and Chairman of the Medical Outreach Sub-Committee. “Those diagnosed with cataracts during the screening will be scheduled for surgery at Eye Foundation Hospital in the coming weeks—completely free of charge. We’re also giving out 400 pairs of reading glasses.”

This focus on vision care is strategic. Cataracts are a leading cause of preventable blindness in Nigeria, particularly among the elderly and underserved. With surgeries typically costing tens of thousands of naira, many simply cannot afford the treatment. For beneficiaries like Evangelist Macauley Iheagwaram, a 71-year-old retiree, the outreach is nothing short of divine intervention.

“I’ve had eye problems for over five years, and surgery was out of reach. This is an answered prayer. I can now hope to regain my sight,” he said, overwhelmed with emotion. Similarly, Mama Jane, a long-time recommended glasses user, was diagnosed with cataracts during the screening. She had been told a year earlier she needed surgery but lacked the means. “This is a God-given opportunity, and I’m not letting it pass me by,” she said.