TREM Presiding Bishop, Okonkwo, Offers Free Cataract Surgery As He Turns 80

As part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Presiding Bishop of TREM, (The Redeemed Evangelical Mission), Dr Mike Okonkwo, Nigerians with clouding of the eye’s natural lens which can significantly impair vision like cataract will be screened on July 16 & 17, 2025 and thereafter operated upon at the Eye Foundation Ikorodu, Lagos.

To be screened, potential beneficiaries will be expected to pick up the registration form at TREM International headquarters, Obanikoro, Lagos and in all TREM branches in Lagos or fill the form online at bit.ly/bmo500eyes. Basically, cataract surgery is crucial for restoring clear vision and improving quality of life for individuals affected by cataract.

Ophthalmologists say that it is the only and most trusted treatment for cataract which causes clouding of eye lenses, leading to blurry or hazy vision.

Therefore, the fulcrum of cataract surgeries revolves around restoring clear vision, improving activities of daily living, reducing falls & accidents, enhancing independence, improving quality of life, reducing glare halos, improving colours’ perceptions and monitoring; treatments of other eye care and conditions generally.

According to statistics, cataract is a leading cause of blindness globally. And it disproportionately affects low-income individuals who may lack the financial means to seek treatment. Providing free eye cataract surgeries, therefore, helps to address a significant public health issue.

By offering these surgeries at no cost, we seek not only to restore vision and enhance the quality of life for 500 individuals, but also take a proactive step towards reducing the burden of preventable blindness. This compassionate approach aligns with Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s commitment to contribute towards community well-being and human development.

Other major activities lined up to celebrate Dr. Mike Okonkwo (MFR) include the 2025 Mike Okonkwo annual lecture series, with the theme “The Nigeria of Our Dream: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder.” This year’s lecture will be delivered by Prof. Yomi Osibanjo, Nigeria’s former VicePresident on September 4. Major-General Ike Nwachukwu, will be Chairman of the lecture.

The Venue of the lecture is Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Part of the activities to mark Dr. Okonkwo’s birthday which comes up on September 6, is a football tournament. The opening ceremony for the Mike Okonkwo Football Tournament will kick off at the Nigerian Institute of Sports (NIS) National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos from June 14.

This year’s championship will be competed for by 36 male teams and a total of eight female teams, making a total of 44 grassroot football clubs. The finals of the competition is scheduled for Saturday August 30 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports complex in Lagos.

The Mike Okonkwo Football Competition for 2025 is the season 20 and a landmark edition of the tournament. Dr. Mike Okonkwo (MFR) is the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM); a versatile man of God with over 50 years of dedicated service unto the Lord. He passionately preaches Power in the Word to a multicultural and diverse audience with over 200 globally.

He is an Apostle to this generation, whose life has impacted millions around the world. A father to many, and a pastor of many pastors across the globe, Dr Mike Okonkwo is also a dynamic conference speaker, crusade evangelist, author, television and radio host; a strong and respected voice in Nigeria and globally, and an advocate of balanced Christianity.

Dr. Mike Okonkwo graduated from the Morris Cerrullo School of Ministry and the Covington Theological Seminary in USA, and holds several doctorate degrees and honorary awards.

He is the Convener of the Communion of Covenant Ministers International (CCMI) a gathering of Pastors designed for Fellowship, Spiritual Covering, Mentoring, Strengthening, and Networking, through conferences, seminars and other interactive sessions.

He is a co-host of the National Ministers Conference (NMC). He is a Trustee and also a member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He is the Patron and Founder of the Empowerment for the Less Privileged (ELP) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation committed to alleviating the plight of the less-privileged in the society through donations to hospitals, establishment of free vocational training centres, running free preparatory schools for students in the secondary schools, and facilitating regular public enlightenment campaigns on health issues amongst others. He also pioneers a scholarship fund for talented students.

With a pastoral staff strength of over 300 men and women, the ministry has several arms all geared at reaching the “unreached” wherever they can be found.

To this end, the ministry has a Prisons Outreach, which ministers to inmates in various prisons and remand homes; Word Ambassadors- this group of people organise crusades in various towns and villages; and the ‘’We Care’’ Ministry, which ministers to the less privileged through relief items, food stuffs, free basic medical care, soft short-term loans and encouraging petty trading in order to make each individual self-sustained. Bishop Mike Okonkwo is married to Bishop Peace Okonkwo and they are blessed with a daughter, Rev Uche Kachi-Asugha, also many spiritual sons and daughters across the globe.

