Treating Your Parents Well

Let me first wish you a happy and prosperous new year, and also thank you for always reading The Love Arena column in the Guardian Newspaper.

How do we treat our senior citizens, i.e., old people? Writing in the 1st century BC, in an article titled OLD AGE, Cicero said, “It is not old age that is at fault but rather our attitude towards it.”

Aristotle also said that “Old Age is not a disease because it is not contrary to nature.”

Another writer also said the “aging is merely continuing the circle of life that began at birth.”

It is very shocking to know that some adult children abandon their old parents in the village, or someone else occasionally sends gifts or money.

The culture of putting them in old people’s homes, as done in some parts of the world is gradually becoming an acceptable option.

Why should responsible children send their parents to old people’s homes? God’s plan has always been that families should support their elderly. In Ephesians 6:2-3, God’s word tells us to honour our father and mother.

In Timothy 5:4, Apostle Paul instructs children and family members to see to the welfare of widows within their families. Families are to care for their elderly ones and not send them to old people’s homes or abandon them in the village.

Parents can start the process by occasionally letting their children know that just as parents have cared and brought up their children, that is how children, as they grow, are to take up the responsibility of caring for their parents.

Children should be informed that what they sow into their parents’ lives is what they will reap from their own children.

Taking care of your parents means you visit them regularly, no matter where they are, buy things for them, and ensure they have all the things that will make life comfortable for them (if you have the ability).

Sending them to old people’s homes because of old age or a sickness is not proper. If they are sick, ensure you take them to the hospital for proper medical attention.

As a child, you have a godly duty to take care of your old parents,s and as you do, God will definitely notice your labour over them and reward you. Remember, you too will be old someday.

Love you.