Treat Pupils As Your Children, Lagos Govt Charges Teachers

Share

The Lagos State Government has reiterated the need for teachers to treat pupils as their biological children, as well as adopt effective, non-violent disciplinary measures.

The Chairman of Teaching Service Commission, Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, stated this on Thursday at the official presentation of appointment letters to 448 newly recruited post-primary school teachers.

As contained in a press release by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Peregrino, while addressing the successful applicants, charged them to give their best and ensure they upgrade themselves through constant learning and relearning.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Director, Teachers Education and Capacity Development, Abidemi Aloba, congratulated the recruits for scaling the rigorous and detailed recruitment exercises.

She urged them to know their students’ strengths and challenges, as well as be creative and innovative in their teaching practices.

Peregrino encouraged them to treat their students as their own and embrace continuous learning to upscale their teaching skills.

She emphasised the importance of integrating technology into teaching methodology as well as adopting effective, non-violent disciplinary measures.

She further advised the teachers on the significance of professional dressing, urging them to take the opportunity seriously by demonstrating diligence and hard work.

The Chairman concluded by encouraging the teachers to remain dedicated to their duties and be punctual in their classrooms.

The newly recruited teachers will be deployed to post-primary schools across the six education districts of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

