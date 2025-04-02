Treat All Residents As Indigenes, Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Govs

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on state governors across Nigeria to embrace inclusivity by treating all residents as indigenes, regardless of their state of origin.

Speaking during his Sallah homage to Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodges, the Sultan emphasized that in Sokoto State, all Nigerians are considered part of the resident community, fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have non-indigenes, but rather members of the resident communities,” he stated, urging other states to adopt this approach to promote peace, harmony, and national integration.

The Sultan also stressed the importance of security, describing it as the foundation of any progressive society.

READ ALSO:

He commended Governor Aliyu and security agencies for their relentless efforts in combating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

In response, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of all residents, attributing the rising insecurity in parts of the country to unemployment, particularly among the youth.

“This administration has trained and graduated thousands of youths and women in different trades to make them productive members of society. We will soon embark on another massive skill acquisition program to engage more unemployed youths and reduce restiveness,” the governor assured.

Governor Aliyu also reiterated his government’s support for Islamic affairs, assuring that mosques and Islamiyya schools would continue to receive assistance from the state government.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Sokoto for their prayers and unwavering support, promising to continue working towards the progress and development of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

