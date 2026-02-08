Treasures Of Wisdom, Knowledge

I n the book of Isaiah 33:6, here’s what the LORD says: Isaiah 33:6 “And wisdom and knowledge shall be the stability of thy times, and strength of salvation: the fear of the LORD is his treasure.”

Wisdom and knowledge are the secret keys that unlock every great door of life. When you find yourself struggling so much without results to show—accomplishing nothing despite the time and effort you put in—it shows wisdom and knowledge are either absent or inadequate.

It is time to seek knowledge; it is time to seek wisdom. How do we contact wisdom and knowledge? In today’s scripture above, the source of all wisdom and knowledge is God.

Knowledge and wisdom are hidden in God’s treasure, and that treasure is the fear of the Lord: *”And wisdom and knowledge shall be the stability of thy times, and strength of salvation:

the fear of the LORD is his treasure.”* — Isaiah 33:6 The fear of the Lord is to get instructions from the Word of God and obey them with undying consistency— putting the Word to work in your daily walk, consistently.

The best investment in your life is the knowledge of God. Life is not all about struggling and working hard, but about applying the right knowledge at the right time. The Spirit of the Lord will give you a deeper understanding.

The mistake most people make is approaching Bible texts the same way they approach any other textbook or magazine.

No, you must understand today that God is Spirit, and so you must be born again in your spirit man before you can gain spiritual knowledge and wisdom. Otherwise, you will only be more confused.

The Spirit of God is given to those who believe in Jesus Christ, who was crucified, died for your sins, and rose again from the dead.

Jesus is the eternal Word of God— *The Way, The Truth, and The Life* (John 14:6). According to the Word of God, we shall list several of God’s wisdom principles here for you to know and practice.

Many people are chasing shadows and emptiness, ending up in misery, sorrow, and shallowness instead of walking with the God of peace.

Here is the wisdom:

1. You must be born again: If you don’t give your life to the Lord Jesus Christ, you will end up in eternal sorrow. You won’t have the boldness to stand before God and speak of His love again, because He already warned you. Take the gift of life or end up in eternal damnation. (John 3:1–18)

2. Invest at least one hour daily in reading the Word of God—the Bible—while thinking deeply and consistently. (Joshua 1:8)

3. Giving: There’s a saying, “giving is living.” That is the truth. There’s also the saying, “life is a give and take.”

Here, the Lord Jesus says in Luke 6:38: *”Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.”

4. Little daily positive actions combine into success: A little daily dose of the right knowledge, applied little by little, builds up into huge results over time. *(Luke 13:18–19 KJV) *”It is like a grain of mustard seed, which a man took, and cast into his garden; and it grew, and waxed a great tree; and the fowls of the air lodged in the branches of it.”*

5. Relationship and networking with people: (Proverbs 18:24 KJV) “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.”

6. Don’t wait for the perfect time—start now, with what you have, from where you are: (Ecclesiastes 11:4) “He that observeth the wind shall not sow; and he that regardeth the clouds shall not reap.”*

7. Consistently show up / aggressive commitment: (Proverbs 28:20 KJV)