TRCN, UNESCO To Host Registered Teachers At 3rd Annual Conference

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said plans have been concluded to host the third edition of the online conference of registered teachers in the country, with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said the conference with the theme, ” Promoting Community of Practice among Nigerian Teachers for Effective Service Delivery,” would hold this August.

According to him, the theme for this year’s conference was birthed from the fact that it was time to create a platform where teachers from across the board who have garnered different professional experiences over the years, can share their experiences and knowledge.

He said: “This aims to enhance teachers’ capacities through the utilization of collaborative partnership and leveraging open access online learning platforms.

” This initiative recognizes the need to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among educators, ultimately leading to improved teaching practices and student outcomes. This has become apparent because of the need to leverage knowledge sharing from different quarters.

“Teachers play a vital role in shaping the educational landscape in any economy, however, many educators face challenges in accessing continuous professional development and opportunities for collaboration.

“This conference aims to address these challenges by creating a platform for teachers to engage in a community of practice, where they can exchange ideas, share experiences, and lessons learned to enhance their job performance.

“Through leveraging community of practice and collaborative partnerships, we can create a scalable and accessible platform for professional development, ultimately benefiting teachers and, turn, students. Quality education depends heavily on the continuous professional development of teachers.

“To overcome these challenges, this year’s conference proposes the exploration of collaborative partnership as a key strategy.”

TRCN pioneered the maiden edition of the annual national teachers’ Conference in 2021 and held the second edition in 2022.