TRCN Task Teachers On Self Devt, Technology,

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has charged teachers in the country to be technology compliant, embark on developing themselves professionally and engage in lifelong learning if they want to remain relevant in the fast-changing global environment.

This was contained in the recommendations arising from the 2023 TRCN Online Annual Conference of Registered Teachers in Nigeria, made available to newsmen by the Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ajiboye asked stakeholders to embrace and implement all recommendations made at the just concluded conference to strengthen teaching and learning in the 21st century in line with Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4).

The resolutions include: “Teachers should imbibe a culture of self-development and team learning through a positive attitude for learning, peer collaboration and a culture of trust and respect.

“Teachers should engage in lifelong learning be it formal or informal, personal or professional, to remain relevant to learners’ aspirations in a fast-changing global environment, for personal growth and to secure the integrity of the teaching profession.

“Establish community centres with reliable internet connections in rural areas, Create and support community-based internet access hubs in rural areas to provide reliable and affordable internet connectivity to teachers to access online resources and participate in CoPs.

“Set up solar-powered or other alternative energy sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply, addressing challenges related to electricity availability.

Other recommendations were promoting the use of various digital tools for effective service delivery, and a call on stakeholders to support teachers to nurture and sustain a teacher mentorship programme where tech-savvy teachers guide and support their colleagues in using technology effectively.

While TRCN advocated the fostering of a supportive environment to inspire and motivate teachers through case studies and best practices, the council also recommended the use of educational technology tools, online resources, a community hub and a virtual community of practice platform.

The conference was held with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria, PLANE, Save-the-Children-International, SCI, Development Research and Project Centre, DRPC, and the TY Danjuma Foundation.