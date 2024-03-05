TRCN inducts 376 LASU graduates, tasks them on professionalism

At least, 376 graduates of Faculty of Education of Lagos State University (LASU) have been admitted by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) into the teaching profession. They were admitted by the TRCN, the agency supervising teaching profession in the country, during their induction ceremony, which took place at the Ojo, Main Campus of the institution as part of the requirements of the agency.

Speaking during the event, the Dean, Faculty of Education of the state university, Prof. Solomon Makinde, disclosed that the university focused on the provision of students with a well-rounded curriculum, requisite digital experience and well-organised intensive teaching practice exercise. Against this background, he stated that the LASU is poised to provide necessary teaching services in order to close the gaps in the teaching profession in Nigeria, the fifth largest economy in Africa. “To further drive this objective, the faculty will seek the approval of the university to set in motion an Executive Pedagogy Programme for all non-registered lecturers. The purpose is to sharpen their skills, thereby leading to the professionalisation and registration with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria. “Professionalism of teaching is a necessity to improve on the current standards of the building blocks of our nation,” Makinde said. The Dean, however, explained that the need to restore, improve, and maintain the enviable quality and status of teachers and the teaching profession informed the establishment of the TRCN Decree 31 of 1993, now TRCN CAP T3 of 2004. The TRCN is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Education, established by the TRCN Decree N0. 31 of 1993 (now TRCN Act CAP T3 of 2004) with the main mandate of regulating and controlling the teaching profession at all levels of the Nigeria’s education system both in the public and private sector.