TRCN: I Wasn’t Sacked, Resigned Nine Months Ago – Ajiboye

Share

Former Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, has firmly denied media reports alleging he was sacked by President Bola Tinubu, saying instead that he voluntarily resigned from the position after completing two terms in office.

In a statement released to the press, Ajiboye described the reports as a “sinister publication” filled with misinformation and ignorance of due administrative processes within the Federal Ministry of Education.

He clarified that his resignation took effect on August 30, 2024, following eight years of meritorious service to the Council.

“My attention has just been drawn to a sinister publication… talking about President Tinubu sacking Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye as Registrar/CE of TRCN,” he stated.

“While one can easily dismiss the publication as a hatchet job from an ignorant writer… it is imperative to set the record straight for future purposes.”

Ajiboye explained that after stepping down from his role, he returned to his academic duties at the University of Ibadan—his original institution—on September 1, 2024.

He also confirmed that he formally handed over the leadership of the Council to the most senior director at TRCN, who managed the agency’s operations until the recent appointment of Mrs. Ronke Soyombo as substantive Registrar and Chief Executive by President Tinubu.

“The letter of acknowledgement of the handing-over by the Federal Ministry of Education attested to the high-level performance and unparalleled achievements recorded by TRCN under my leadership,” he added.

Describing the report of a presidential dismissal as “very strange and uncalled for,” Ajiboye cautioned the media outlet responsible for the story to retract the publication or face possible legal action.

During his tenure, Ajiboye is credited with spearheading reforms that elevated the professionalism of teaching in Nigeria and established the TRCN as a continental force in educational development.

His departure marks the end of an era of focused leadership at the TRCN, with stakeholders widely acknowledging his contributions to educational policy and teacher standards across Nigeria and beyond.

Share