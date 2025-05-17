TRCN Conducts Professional Exams For 13,700 Teachers Nationwide

Share

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on Saturday conducted the May edition of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) for approximately 13,700 teachers across the country.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, who was represented by Ismaila Adiatu, commended the smooth conduct of the examination during an inspection visit.

“We came here to observe what is going on. This is the first time we’ll be here in person, and to be frank, we are very impressed with the way the exam is being conducted,” he said.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Acting Registrar of TRCN, Stella Maria Nwokeocha, said the examination was conducted hitch-free nationwide, although rescheduling was necessary in some states due to adjustments made by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“We have about 594 candidates writing at this centre alone. Across the country, we’re looking at a total of around 13,700 candidates,” she said.

“All the reports we’ve received so far indicate a smooth process with no issues. However, due to the UTME rescheduling, we had to shift exams in some locations. Candidates in Lagos and the South East will write theirs on Sunday, while those in Enugu will take theirs on Wednesday.”

Chairman of the TRCN Governing Board and National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Saliu Mustapha, also lauded the successful exercise and noted the large turnout.

He emphasized the Council’s ongoing reforms to sanitize the teaching profession using technology.

“We’re working toward an IT-driven system to create a national database for teachers. Eventually, this could be made public so that parents can verify if their children’s teachers are registered and qualified,” he said.

He added that the Minister of Education has launched a digital platform integrating key education agencies such as JAMB and UBEC, with links to TRCN services including registration and certificate payments.

“The Ministry now has a mega platform that integrates everything education-related. This initiative ensures transparency and accountability, particularly for private schools,” Mustapha explained.

Also speaking, the Director of Certification and Licensing at TRCN, Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, said the results of the PQE would be released within a week.

“The results will be out within one week. By Monday or Tuesday, once our delegates return from the states, we will start compiling the results. The management will then set the benchmark and release them accordingly,” she stated.

Dr. Ezeahurukwe also called for improved funding to enable the Council effectively address operational challenges and sustain ongoing reforms in teacher certification.

