Travels & Thrills Magazine debuts

…honours Nibigira

The much anticipated travel magazine by More Cream Than Coffee company has made a grand entrance to Nigerian tourism and publication markets, with its cover story dedicated to honouring the memory of the late Dr Carmen Nibigira, one of Africa’s top rated female experts.

Set to publish quarterly, Travels & Thrills will initially run on a digital platform, with a print version expected to be produced in the near future.

It celebrates Nibigira, whose sudden passing on November 16, 2024 sent shock waves through the tourism world. The Chief Operating Officer of More Cream Than Coffee, Ann Mwangi stated that the decision was their own way of celebrating and honouring the legacy of Nibigira, whose contributions continue to impact the industry, especially in East Africa where she served as the former Coordinator of the East African Tourism Platform (EATP).

“Carmen wasn’t just a boss, she was a mentor, and a true friend,” said Mwangi, who worked at EATP with Nibigira and her predecessor.

“Working with her was transformative. Carmen’s unwavering passion for tourism wasn’t just something she spoke about, it was something she lived every single day. Her belief in the potential of East Africa to shine as a unified destination was infectious, and her drive to bring people together, across borders and differences, instilled in me a deeper sense of purpose.” Mwangi.

While the Chief Executive Officer of More Cream Than Coffee, Omoniyi David described the debut edition of the magazine as a collector’s item, alluding to the rich content which include original materials from a host of writers and contributors.

According to David, having Nibigira on the cover of the magazine was a privilege they could not pass up. He explained that the magazine had been in the works from mid-2024 and was about 80% complete when the news of her death broke in November.

With the year already winding down, launch was effectively delayed while major adjustments had to be made. January 15, 2025, which would have been the 46th birthday of Nibigira was then set as the new launch date of the publication, which can be accessed online.

David had met Nibigira back in Kampala, Uganda during the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2017, while she was Coordinator of the East African Tourism Platform. The second edition of Travels & Thrills magazine is expected to be released in April 2025.

