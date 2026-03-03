Travels: Finchglow Marks Anniversary, Promises Enduring Partnership

Nigeria’s travel sector moves millions of passengers annually, but the infrastructure holding it together is often invisible, underfunded, and misunderstood. The gap between demand and capacity has a cost.

For 20 years, Finchglow Travels has been absorbing it, pricing the fares that travel agents quote, shouldering the foreign exchange volatility that would otherwise ground small agencies, and negotiating with airlines on behalf of an industry too fragmented to negotiate for itself.

This year, Finchglow Travels marks its 20th anniversary not with fanfare for its own sake, but as a moment to hold a mirror up to an ecosystem it has quietly held together, and to name, plainly, what a travel consolidator is and why Nigeria cannot afford to keep misunderstanding one.

In global aviation markets, consolidators are well understood. They sit between airlines and the travel trade, aggregating inventory, negotiating contracted fares unavailable on the open market, and providing the financial and operational scaffolding that allows thousands of independent travel agents to compete.

In Nigeria, that understanding has never quite taken root. The result is a structural vulnerability that the sector has only recently begun to acknowledge. Finchglow Travel’s Managing Director, Ezekiel Ikotun, is direct about the cost of that gap and what it takes to close it.

He said: “Our goal is to educate our customers, equip them with the right knowledge, and make them global players. We don’t just sell tickets, we consolidate travel into opportunity, savings, and innovation.”

Finchglow’s 20-year journey is the story of building that infrastructure almost entirely without a template in a market where airlines, agents, and corporates each operated in silos, where forex policy could reprice a ticket overnight, and where the knowledge needed to run a sustainable travel business was neither documented nor distributed.

Today, the company powers travel for corporate organisations, retail travel agents, and consumers across Nigeria and beyond. Airlines trust it as a settlement partner.

Agents rely on it for access to fares, systems, and support that they cannot access on their own. Corporations use it to manage complex travel programmes in a market where complexity is the norm. The 20th anniversary arrives at a turbulent moment for Nigerian aviation.

Foreign exchange instability has made airline pricing volatile and settlement uncertain. The margins in travel remain razor-thin. Agents face staffing constraints, limited access to working capital, and widening gaps in digital capability. International airlines continue to weigh Nigeria’s operating environment against their global route priorities.

Group Managing Director, Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, said: “Airlines are protecting themselves against instability and uncertainty. Broader foreign exchange and policy challenges largely drive fare volatility, and most people operating in this sector are one bad quarter away from finding that out.”

Finchglow’s response to these pressures has been structural rather than reactive. By leveraging dollar inflows from its corporate client base and negotiating dual-currency settlement arrangements with airline partners, the company has created a buffer that extends beyond itself, allowing agents in its network to transact in naira while Finchglow manages the underlying dollar obligations.

In a market where forex exposure has collapsed more than one travel business, this is not a small thing. The company has also invested in building capacity across the sector.

Finchglow hosts webinars and live events, publishes weekly industry intelligence, and offers online training to narrow the knowledge gap that leaves Nigerian travel agents vulnerable. Three live editions ran in 2025 alone, with plans to deepen the programme’s reach across more cities in 2026.