Travellers Stranded Over Motorparks Closure In Oyo

Thousands of travellers and commuters operating in the Ibadan metropolis enroute to Lagos and other major cities and towns in the country were stranded as a result of the closure of major parks in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.

Motor parks and terminals at Iwo Road, New Ife Road, Ojoo and Challenge were shut down in compliance with the directive of the Park Management System leadership not to operate commercial activities in solidarity with Governor Seyi Makinde, who is hosting the ongoing PDP Convention.

All drivers were directed to converge on the Adamasingba Stadium, venue of the convention. Sunday Telegraph observed that vehicles coming from other cities and towns with the aim of dropping or carrying passengers found it difficult to do so as a result of the closure of the parks.

At Iwo Road and New Ife Road, it was gathered that travellers to Lagos and other cities and towns could not get transportation to their destinations and many were seen standing beside the road to find solution. Many reportedly had to trek long distances outside the city to find means of transportation to their destinations.

A driver, who spoke to our reporter said, the parks were closed as a result of the PDP convention, but did not give further details on why the parks had to be closed for, the convention.

He said: “It will be difficult to load or offload passengers today. All the parks in Ibadan have been shut. Even, not only in Ibadan, all the parks in Oyo State. It is a statewide thing.

No work today”, he said. Meanwhile, many delegates and party loyalists from across the country have arrived Ibadan to elect their officers for the National Working Committee. Many of them were optimistic that after the convention, the governors that had defected to the APC would come back.

One of them from Akwa Ibom said: “The PDP would have been put together after the convention as it is a family. Unity that will evolve after the convention will encourage many that have gone to APC to return. The party will come out stronger”, he said.