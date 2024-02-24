TRAVEL PERSONALITY: YINKA FOLAMI: I’ll Build Bridge of Harmony Across All NANTA’s Zones

Yinka Folami is the owner and chief executive of Travel and Logistics Centre Limited. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his bold ambition to become the next President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) as the body readies its Annual General Meeting (AGM) billed for April in Lagos

Background

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has scheduled it elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) this year for April in Lagos. As the preparation for this 35th AGM gathers momentum, so is the politics of NANTA as interested members in the offices up for grab are all over the place canvassing votes. One of the gladiators gunning for the Presidency of the travel body, is the oldest and most respected as well as successful pro- fessional bodies in travel and tourism trade in Nigeria, is Yinka Folami. Folami is a graduate of Geography and Regional Planning (Bsc.1988, Msc.1990), with professional post-graduate qualifications in Transport (Chartered Institute of Transport, London) and Business Management (Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Management). He also holds an MBA on the Action Learning Programme of the Business School Netherlands (BSN) and with Doctoral (DBA) Programme on the Action Learning Faculty of Business School Netherlands is in view.

His working career spans over 33, with a stint in Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), where he served between 1991 and 1998; Personal Assistant To Port Manager (NPA Container Terminal – NPA’s Revenue Port) between 1994 and 1998, and owner manager between 1 9 9 8 and 2004 (Import Trading and Shipping Representative). In 2006 h e was engaged as a Group Accounts Director (General Manager, Business Unit 1) while in November 2010, he went fully into the travel world as owner and Chief Executive of Travel and Logistics Centre Limited (an IATA Certified Travel Company). Folami is also into academics as he is presently a Set Adviser (Registered Faculty) on the Action Learning MBA of the Business School Netherlands and have graduated over 160 Executive MBA Students to date. Married with children, Folami is widely travelled across continents, such as Africa, Europe, United Kingdom, US, Canada, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Yinka is better described as one of the young czars in NANTA and not of the old bloc as NANTA is noted for the existence of blocs that tend to direct it affairs, not in the open though. It is one of the things that makes NANTA unique and successful over the last 50 years of it existence. The high wired politics is something to behold and most often this plays out during it AGM, with the April’s AGM expected to have all the colours and trappings that make NAN- TA an enviable travel body. The Presidential hope is not new to NAN- TA’s political terrain as he has his hands fully on the pie. He is the immediate past National Vice President, Lagos Zone and member of the national executive body. Aware of the heavily charged political arena of NANTA, Folami has not only gone into a nationwide consultation to meet with the different blocs within the body but has also taken a step further by writing and sending a perfectly worded letter to the members pitching his candidacy as the best man for the job.

I have shown respect, diligence to you all

According to Folami in his letter, what the travel body needs going forward is a president that cut across all the strata of NANTA and can galvanise all the tendencies within the body as well as work to reposition the body to impact the industry, its members and the country. He started his missive on a note of appreciation to the members who trusted him and his colleagues to give them the nod to serve Lagos zone, ‘‘Over the past four years, as Vice President NANTA Lagos Zone, I showed respect and diligence to members and in return, you rewarded me with love, prayers, and support, which enabled the successful tenure of my colleagues and I.’’

This is not about self and ambition but addressing issues

‘‘I have a genuine passion for people, I am very accessible, and respectful to all. I have been Vice President of Lagos Zone for four years, until Thursday, February 8 2024 when our tenure ended on a positive note; with successful transition to a new zonal leadership. ‘‘It is also a time for self-renewal and preparation for a next phase of stewardship as I, respectfully, present my candidacy for the National Presidency of NANTA to you. I have a good understanding of what the issues are and why we need to embrace collective growth, so to me, it is not about seeking self and ambition, it is about the following observations and experiences as VP Lagos and as a NANTA National Executive Council member for the past four years. ‘‘I would be frank about some of these issues that we shy away from, but that continue to divide us, because they are the pillars on which my presidency (our administration) would be founded: ‘‘Leadership must have the courage to focus on the real issues; Every society that thrives on blessings must respect elders/ leaders.

But leaders also need to give back. Leaders need to create a nurturing environment for growth; when the young breathe, they stimulate growth and all players would eventually benefit from this growth. When we embrace them, they shield the market and protect all; and The thinking that our business is becoming extinct is false. On Wednesday 10/01/2024 IATA published that global air travel had reached 99% of 2019 pre-COVID levels. Travel is resilient and good, and though challenged by the present economic circumstance of the country, the major problem we are experiencing is the commercial arrange-ments in our travel market in Nigeria.

NANTA presidency is not for the establishment but moderate professional

While canvassing some of the pertinent issues in the industry and those that also impact on the association and its members, he noted that the presidency of NANTA should not be for the establishment but for professionals who are moderate and understand the core issues. Folami’s position and the import of his assertion would not be lost on adept followers of NANTA who understand the DNA of NANTA and the politics that normally play out during elective AGM of the body. According to him, ‘‘The industry runs on price, the market is eroding, and we cannot save this market if we do not come together and speak as one. No Nigerian agency can win the price war. If we do not embrace each other, a bigger force would take our market. ‘‘The NANTA Presidency, therefore, is no longer the job for establishment, it is now the job for a moderate professional, who is a test- ed respecter of all; NANTA needs to move away from relying on personal influences of some members. Unity, collective strength, and organisation are what we need; ‘‘NANTA has evolved, the base is growing, and there is value at the base. We must strengthen and nurture them; no community succeeds without a strong and growing base;

Canvassing for positive disruptive order

‘‘We need to positively disrupt the old order of things; we need to set up trade practices that are fair to all, and that allow growth; ‘‘I am a fan of continuity; I salute the vision of our founders and the contributions of all past leaders and administrations that have focused on recognition projects, empowerment, and building trust in NANTA. ‘‘In the spirit of continuity, it is the same trust that I plan to build into a bridge for harmony and cohesion across all zones and status of membership.’’

I present myself as a moderate

‘‘Inspired by the above and the need to address them, I offer myself as a moderate and humbly present my candidacy for your support and vote as National President of our noble association at the forthcoming AGM in April 2024. If I become president, I seek further support and participation from you, because the job is not about one person.’’

Objectives in view

‘‘Our policy and administrative thrust would seat on a tripod of the following objectives: Continuity/Growth/Cohesion of NANTA; Protection of our Market; and Growth of our businesses. We would be firm with these objectives and I would expand this conversation as we progress. ‘‘NANTA will move forward!’’

NANTA needs patriots to move it to the position of egalitarianism

‘‘My key position is that we need patriots to stand up and move more to the position of egalitarianism as our founders envisioned. We need to make the young breathe; we need to create growth opportunities and make the trade more attractive and compensating to them. ‘‘That is the essence of an Association. The present pricing structure in the market is grossly unfair and does not encourage competition in its true essence.’’

Elders need to rise to the occasion and be counted

‘‘We need to respect elders, but elders have the equal responsibility to provide a nurturing environment for growth. We quickly waive off the young that they are not trained, but whose responsibility is it to train them? We need to embrace our differences and become a true collective. ‘‘There is strength in unity and in speaking as one.’’

NANTA has become a formidable force in the last 50 years

Going down memory lane, Folami noted that the travel body in over 50 years of its ex- istence has become a formidable force, with many success stories and still growing. ‘‘Fifty years down the line, NANTA has become a formidable association that has a voice. So, when people tell me that NANTA has no voice, I just look at them. I am also a student of communication. I worked in a communication company for about six years, and we were involved in building brands,’’ he disclosed. Further, ‘‘So, NANTA has gotten to a point of recognition. It has gotten to a point where the whole members, industry stakeholders and Nigerians recognise what or who NANTA is. So, we are already there. We are at a point where we can be advising government, and we can be advising different states; we are also at a point where we can run our campaigns against any stakeholder that is working negatively towards our collective aspirations. ‘‘We must thank our founding fathers, and we must thank all the past presidents that had in one way or the other contributed to where NANTA is today.’’

Engaging with stakeholders on the challenges of the industry

Aware of the current precarious state of the travel industry due to the many prevailing challenges, he said they are not insurmountable as the association is on top of the issues and engaging with the various key players, including the government. ‘‘We are already tackling them. We have been engaging government; we have been engaging IATA, and we have been engaging the airlines. ‘‘On the issue of transport, it is an economic issue; it is an economic challenge to the country. So, we keep saying that government should be government, and that whatever bilateral arrangements that government has with these airlines, the government should fulfill them. ‘‘If you have been following, all the backlogs that have been on queue as at today, we have information, that they have been cleared by the government. ‘‘On trapped funds, cost of tickets, we know that cost of tickets is directly related to trapped funds, and also to the sliding naira value against the dollar. So, that is out of the scope of anybody. What I advise members is to have add-ons. There is so many things within the chain of travel and tourism that we can do.’’