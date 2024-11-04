Travel Firm Engages Directors

Share

Nola Travels has appointed Oladipo Eniola and Momoh Ismail as directors following its strategic rebranding process.

In a statement by the company, the directors would join Oluwole Kehinde on the board of directors in a bid to make the transition seamless and continue providing a unique customer experience for our clients.

It added that Eniola and Ismail would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, stressing that the industry knowledge and years of service the new directors have acquired with multinationals across Africa will set new standards for customer service and drive operational excellence through innovative solutions.

Ismail described his appointment as a rebranding process towards the company’s the core values. Also, Eniola said that the new brand identity would help the company’s customers enjoy their travel experience even more.

Share

Please follow and like us: