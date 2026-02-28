Travel Essentials Limited, the country’s premier destination marketing consultancy firm, will be the sole Nige- rian representative showcasing the best of Destination Nigeria to the global tourism community at this year’s ITB Berlin 2026.

The world leading global platform for travel and tourism trade show, will on March 3 opens its doors for the 60th edition of the annual B2B forum, with over 160 countries, numerous exhibitors, sellers and buyers of travels, as well as tourism boards, agencies, operators and experts in attendance at the global forum that will span March 5.

It is the second global gathering for tourism for the year. FITUR 2026, which was held recently in Madrid, Spain, opened the season as the first global tourism event, with hundreds of countries, operators, destinations, buyers and sellers of travels and the travelling public in attendance.

For Nigeria, which has for years now not officially showcased at ITB Berlin, Travel Essentials Limited will wear the official toga of the country as it has taken up the responsibility of providing a platform for Nigeria’s participation at the event this year.

ITB Berlin has formally recognised the destination marketing consultancy company as Nigeria’s sole representative at the event.

Speaking on this development, the Chief Executive Officer of the travel firm, Mr Hilerus EDET, said; ‘‘this milestone achievement is a testament to Travel Essentials Limited’s dedication to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities to the world.

The company’s participation in ITB Berlin 2026 is a strategic move to attract investors, forge part- nerships, and drive growth in Nigeria’s tourism sector.

‘‘Under the theme “60 Years of Legacy,” ITB Berlin promises an unforgettable experience, with interactive exhibitions, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities.

Travel Essentials Limited will leverage this platform to highlight Nigeria’s unique tourism of- ferings, from the majestic Niger Delta to the vibrant cities of Lagos and Abuja.

He further disclosed; ‘‘We are thrilled to be part of this milestone event and showcase Nigeria’s vast potential to the world.

This is an opportunity for Nigeria to take its rightful place on the global tourism map, and we’re committed to making it happen.’’

Adding; ‘‘ITB Berlin 2026 is more than just a celebration – it’s a testament to the power of travel and tourism to unite people, cultures, and economies. Join us as we discover the beauty of Nigeria.’’