Travel Creator, Alma To Break Guinness World Record

Share

Travel and lifestyle content creator, Alma Asinobi, is set to break the Guinness World Record for visiting all seven continents in the shortest time possible.

The Nigerian globe-trotter aims to complete the journey in under 70 hours, significantly faster than the current record of 73 hours (3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes and 4 seconds) held by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Ali Irani.

Starting from Antarctica on March 15th, Alma will embark on a meticulously planned route spanning all seven continents- North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania.

Till date, the 26 year old Nigerian influencer is the youngest and only Black solo to attempt this remarkable challenge.

“This attempt is about more than just breaking a record – it’s about showing what’s possible for young African women and anyone with a low-mobility passport,” says Alma.

“I’m determined to complete this journey in under 70 hours, proving that determination can overcome barriers in global travel. I don’t want my dreams or adventures to be determined by the color of my skin or the color of my passport.”

Alma is a daring Travel and Lifestyle Content Creator on a mission to redefine global exploration. Passionate about adventure, she makes international travel more accessible to those with low-mobility passports through her informative storytelling and engaging visuals.

Outside of the acclaim that comes with attempting to set this Guinness World Record, Alma is determined to shed light on the challenges faced by those with restrictive passports like her own.

“Alma’s record attempt represents a significant moment for diversity in global adventure travel,” says Eneyi Obi, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Rise.

“Her journey will inspire countless travelers from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue their own travel ambitions, and we at Risevest are glad we can be catalysts to make this amazing feat a reality.”

With a community of over 200,000 followers across social media, this celebrated influencer has become a trusted voice in the travel community.

Her authentic approach has resulted in partnerships with global brands like Sony, Mastercard, and Spotify, as well as delivering two keynote speeches at TEDx Talks.

Alma has earned several accolades including a nomination for ‘Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year’ at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Award and was recently named one of the 2024 Top 100 Influential Nigerians by List NG.

Her work has been recognized by publications such as ThisDay Live and BellaNaija for her contribution to the advancement of women’s development.

Speaking about her inspiration, Alma said: “I didn’t see a lot of people like me traveling and sharing details about how they were able to make it happen with their passport.

“Most blogs and social media content were focused on the trips themselves, and not much about how to get visas and plan for the trips.

“So I decided to fill that gap in the space by creating content for people like me who have low-mobility passports and need more information about how to

travel.”

As Alma strives to make history this Women’s Month, she continues to inspire millions, particularly those who are Black, young and female, along with solo travelers around the world.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

