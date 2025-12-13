The Chief Executive Officer of Flyzone Tourism, Mr Ayodeji Awomoyi, has paid glowing tributes to travel consultants, disclosing the critical role they play in driving the company’s growth. He noted that they are core operational engine behind Flyzone’s national expansion.

He made this known at the recent Flyzone Appreciation ceremony held in Kyma Beach, Elegushi, Ikate in Lagos. Awomoyi reaffirmed that the company’s market performance and reputation were built largely on the trust, financial confidence, and longstanding partnership extended by travel consultants across the country.

Addressing 400 invited consultants selected from a national pool of more than 8,000 partners, the CEO noted that Flyzone’s growth trajectory, especially during its peak years as Africa’s leading Dubai visa processor, was made possible by the consultants, who consistently routed high volumes of applications through the company.

He recalled periods where Flyzone processed over 100 visa applications daily, a scale that airlines found remarkable.

Awomoyi recounted instances where consultants transferred tens of millions of naira in advance and allowed Flyzone to deduct gradually as applications arose.

He described this level of financial trust as the structural backbone that strengthened the company’s liquidity, operational stability, and processing capacity.

While commending consultants for their contribution, he also cautioned them to remain vigilant as fraudulent agencies and fake work visa scams continue to spread across the country.

He reiterated that no country offers “direct work visas,” stressing that such promises often linked to Canada, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand are a major source of exploitation for unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Flyzone boss urged consultants to conduct strict due diligence before partnering with any agency. He encouraged them to ask precise operational questions on visa categories handled by agencies rather than relying on general referrals.

Beyond the business discussions, the event featured vibrant entertainment, including performances by music star Oritse Femi, comedy by Danfo-S, karaoke sessions, and a diverse menu of African cuisine, creating a relaxed atmosphere for industry networking.

Awomoyi also commended Flyzone personnel for their discipline and efficiency, citing the company’s three-second response benchmark and its unique 3:00 a.m. resumption culture.

He thanked his wife for her support, acknowledging the demanding nature of the business.