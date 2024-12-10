Travel Ban On S’korea President After Martial Law Attempt

Share

South Korean authorities have imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for his short-lived martial law declaration last Tuesday.

Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment motion against him over the weekend, after MPs from his ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote.

PPP members said they had decided not to support the motion after Yoon agreed to shorten his term and not get involved in foreign and domestic affairs, reports the BBC.

However, the opposition Democratic Party, which commands a majority in the parliament have criticised the deal, with floor leader Park Chan-dae calling it “an illegal, unconstitutional second insurrection and a second coup”.

Tens of thousands of people have come out in protest since Yoon’s short-lived martial law order, calling for him to resign or be impeached.

Share

Please follow and like us: