Travel Agencies Seek Regulation, Aims To Curb Cross-Border Trading

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has received treaties to regulate the downstream sector. This move follows a request by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA).

The body wants the CAA to sanitise the sector by targeting illegal operators. These were part of discussions when the travel agency body met the Regulators at its Abuja headquarters March 20, 2025.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Micheal Achimugu, led the NCAA delegation. He promised to strengthen NANTA through regulation. Achimugu acknowledged NANTA’s challenges over the years.

He assured the association of the NCAA’s intervention to address these issues. NANTA President, Mr. Yinka Folami, highlighted key challenges during the visit. He alleged airlines illegally operate ticket sales offices in cities.

Folami also admitted some NANTA members operate at airport terminals against regulations. He urged the NCAA to investigate and enforce compliance if violations are found.

Folami bemoaned cross-border trading, stating it harms travel agents. Cross-border trading involves selling travel services internationally.

It allows agencies to attract global clients but increases competition. Global Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) dominate this space with competitive pricing. Smaller agencies struggle to match their convenience and inventory.

Achimugu, alongside directors from Air Traffic Regulations and Legal Services, discussed solutions with NANTA. He promised the NCAA would address grievances and partner with NANTA.

The goal is to grow the industry while ensuring compliance. He said: “The NCAA has received the concerns mentioned by NANTA and is working with the association to ensure equity, fairness, and compliance in the industry.

While saluting the visionary ideas of the current NANTA President, the NCAA will ensure that every complaint is treated on its merit. Capt. Chris Najomo has ensured that this principle is enshrined as the very essence of the Authority.”

The NCAA’s focus on regulating travel agencies aims to create a level playing field. By curbing illegal operations and cross-border trading, the authority hopes to protect legitimate businesses.

This move is expected to boost confidence in Nigeria’s travel industry. Transitioning to a regulated environment will require collaboration. NANTA and the NCAA must work together to address challenges.

This partnership will ensure sustainable growth for travel agencies. In conclusion, the NCAA’s intervention is a step toward sanitizing the sector. By enforcing compliance and curbing cross-border trading, the authority aims to protect travel agents.

This will foster a healthier and more competitive industry. Meanwhile, the Director-General of NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo, said the presence of a board of directors in the agency plays a critical role in its corporate governance in providing strategic direction, overseeing management and making key decisions, while being guided by the Civil Aviation Act.

The DG disclosed that boards may be appointed at any time for aviation parastatals, including NCAA, as seen with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking at a Corporate Governance and Board Management Seminar organised by NCAA’s Directorate of Legal Services (DLS) in Lagos, Captain Najomo underscored the necessity for a clear corporate governance framework to enhance regulatory oversight and improve Nigeria’s civil aviation industry.

Najomo said a board was important to run the agency or the authority properly adding that “I even said that I am going to self-audit myself so that I make sure we are doing the right thing.”

Addressing senior-level officers, consultants, and other aviation stake – holders, the DGCA noted that the responsibilities of the NCAA Board extend beyond mere supervision and include ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.

According to him, the seminar comes at a crucial time, especially with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He affirmed that the NCAA Board, once constituted, would need to operate efficiently within the framework provided by the Civil Aviation Act.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

