The Federal Government said Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is one the safest cities in the world.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, assured Nigeria’s security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the territory and across the country.

Idris who was reacting to travel advisory by the United States of America (USA) embassy in Nigeria, restricting its staff and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in Abuja, stated that “the current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralising threats.”

The minister added that while the Nigerian government “recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.”

He added that the Federal Government understands that the U.S. advisory was based on general global developments, but said it does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within Abuja.

“However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm.

“The Federal Government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja’s reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat.

“We encourage citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities,” Idris stated.

